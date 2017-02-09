10 last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for him and her

Valentine's Day is creeping up on us and if you still haven’t done your shopping, or you don’t know what to get for your significant other, don’t stress.

You can run to the closest mall and pick up these items, or if you are an Amazon Prime member, get them in two days.

We have found some great gifts for him and her that will captivate your Valentine’s heart.

Gifts for him

Wallet: Replace his stuffed, old worn out wallet with a thin, sleek wallet that holds what he needs. Top it all up by slipping a wallet-sized photo of the two of you inside.

Dollar Shave Club: You can save your spouse a trip to the store for as long as you please. He will always appreciate this gift when it arrives at his doorstep.

Boxer briefs: You can never go wrong with boxer briefs; ugly or not, they're always going to wear them because you know they are for your eyes only.

Engraved cufflinks: It is always cute to get someone you love an engraved gift. This is something he can show off to his friends and a perfect addition to date night.

Necktie: If your significant other is old-fashioned you can switch up his style by getting him his first skinny tie.

Gifts for her

Chocolate-covered strawberries: This a go-to gift and since Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday. Send a set of love berries to her workplace and make all her coworkers jealous.

Spa gift card: Your lady friend will love this gift and you, too, will benefit from it.

Jewelry: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and she can never have too much.

Accessorize dinner: Every woman loves a man who can cook -- or at least tries to cook. Make sure to decorate the dinner table with flowers and a bottle of wine. She will appreciate your efforts even if the food might not be to her taste.

Penguin art print: We all know penguins mate for life and an art print will be a constant reminder of your love.

(© 2017 WKYC)