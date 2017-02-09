WKYC
A go to gift for Valentine's Day for both women and men is chocolate

Valentine's Day: Say it with chocolate

Ann Geyser, WKYC 7:28 PM. EST February 09, 2017

Chocolate. It is an indulgence and sweet treat that many people simply can not resist and it is also a go to gift for Valentine's Day.

Mitchell's Fine Chocolate on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights has been in business for 80 years. It has been a family run business since it opened in 1939.

It features boxed sets of chocolates, classic favorites, truffles and a variety of gift sets to please all chocolate lovers.

Jason Hallaman of Mitchell's Fine Chocolates talked with Jim Donovan about what's popular and what's new in the candy world. You can watch the interview in the player above.  

 

