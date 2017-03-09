Akron, Cleveland ranked among 10 best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in U.S.

(Photo: Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio -- When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, Akron and Cleveland are two of the best places to be.

That’s according to a new survey by WalletHub, which ranked Akron at #7 and Cleveland at #10 of the top American cities to celebrate the luck of the Irish.

For the survey, WalletHub says they studied America’s 200 largest cities using “four key” components, which include traditions, costs, weather and safety / accessibility.

Planning to celebrate? Akron's St. Patrick's Day parade will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. Cleveland is hosting their parade on Friday, March 17 at 1:04 p.m.

The top five cities are:

1. Buffalo, N.Y.

2. Madison, Wis.

3. Boston, Mass.

4. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

5. Worcester, Mass.

Here’s where other Ohio cities landed on the list:

- Cincinnati: #13

- Dayton: #32

- Columbus: #38

- Toledo: #56

Other St. Patrick’s Day stats from WalletHub:

- 56.1% of Americans plan to celebrate.

- $5.3 billion will be spent.

- $1.22 million is the market value of a leprechaun’s pot of cold with 1,000 one-ounce coins.

- 82.5% of people partying plan to wear green.

