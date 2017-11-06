Target reveals Black Friday ad, Thanksgiving hours

Target has unveiled their Black Friday ad filled with doorbusters and deals.

MINNEAPOLIS - While some retailers are joining the 'closed on Thanksgiving' movement, Minnesota-based Target Corp. will be open for bargain hunters who want to work off the turkey and mashed potatoes.

Target announced Monday that stores will open their doors between 6 p.m. and midnight on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. The company also unveiled their Black Friday ad filled with deals that will be available, and those super anxious to shop don't even have to wait that long. The discount retailer is giving consumers a chance to score some select preview sale items on Monday, November 6, both in-store and at Target.com.

Those shopping online Thanksgiving will have the option of free shipping or Order pickup at their local store.

“We know that shopping Black Friday deals at Target is an annual tradition for many of our guests across the country,” says Janna Potts, Target executive vice president and chief stores officer. “Our hours for this year ensure we’re ready with great deals for those guests who want to shop following their Thanksgiving dinner, while also giving our teams a chance to recharge and prepare our stores before we open on Friday to greet guests with even more holiday savings.”

Among the deals being touted:

13 TVs under $300 and the lowest price ever on a 55” TV, Westinghouse 55” UHD TV for $249.99

Lowest price ever on Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles

Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 with a $25 Target GiftCard, giving guests $115 in total value (reg. $279.99)

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console, $199.99, giving guests $100 in savings (reg. $299.99)

Nearly 1,000 toys under $10 and 2,000 under $20, including the popular 3-foot stuffed bear (in stores only) and PAW Patrol Mission Cruiser playset

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5 qt Stand Mixer, $249.99, giving guests $100 in savings (reg. $349.99).

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty gift sets—the most beauty sets we’ve ever offered on sale

Some of the lowest prices of the season on brands like A New Day and Goodfellow & Co, with sweaters and fleeces for the family, starting at just $10

Target has more than 1,800 stores across North America.

