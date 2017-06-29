Crews setup for 28th Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular concert in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- WKYC crews spotted the beginning stages of setup early Friday morning for The 28th Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular concert.

The free, community concert kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday at Mall B in Downtown Cleveland, located between Lakeside and St. Clair Avenues.

People can start gathering at 6 p.m. for a pre-concert with jumbotron video presentations and fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:15 p.m. -- weather permitting.

The Cleveland Orchestra will perform during the concert, made possible by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and sponsored by KeyBank.

Eight Cleveland food trucks will be available starting at 6 p.m.

The event will bring rose closures, however.

The Eastbound traffic lanes of St. Clair Ave. will close Friday around 8 p.m. and reopen after the fireworks display around 11:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes on St. Clair Ave. between E. 6th and Ontario Streets closed Thursday morning at 9 and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.