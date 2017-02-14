Finding 'Love: Cleveland Style' on Valentine's Day

(Photo: Brandon Simmons, WKYC)

WESTLAKE - When it comes to Valentine's Day, I have to admit that I've been a rank amateur.

If you ask me about love, I think Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers (more so now since he's going to be out for the next six weeks).

This year for Valentine's Day, I decided to roll up my sleeves and hit the streets of Cleveland and find out some of the best ways to take care of your lady.

My travels began at Crocker Park, where I visited Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Because frankly, every good Valentine's Day should start with chocolate!

There were several men inside the store getting last minute holiday gifts. "We've seen desperate guys here in the store these last two days," said clerk Jessica Carrasquilla.

Chocolate is one thing, but if you really want to impress your woman, what about treating her to a visit to a salon and spa parlor? I stopped by Charles Scott Salon and Spas to check it out.

"I feel like getting a gift card is a great idea for your significant other," says stylist Zoe Garrow, chatting with me as she was working on curling the hair of a client. "Who doesn't like to get pampered on Valentine's Day?"

How are other men treating the love of their lives? I talked to Santo Equale at Crocker Park.

"I'm getting her some candy and some of these bath bombs," he told me.

What the heck are bath bombs?

"They put them in the bathtub and they explode with the bubbles," said Santo.

Bath bombs? Not bad.

Of course, every good Valentine's Day should end with a great meal. As we know here in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, there are no shortage of great restaurants to choose from.

However, it's been explained to me that cooking for your special lady is highly appreciated. Just make sure you do the dishes!

I'm off to enjoy some dinner. I've dressed up, looking good, feeling fine!

Happy Valentine's Day everyone.

