Great Lakes Brewing Company taps Christmas Ale

Oct. 26, 2017: The first taste of Christmas has arrived in Cleveland even though Halloween has yet to arrive.

WKYC 8:21 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

CLEVELAND -- It’s a taste of Christmas before Halloween has even arrived.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company is tapping its Christmas Ale today with a special first pour party.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. “Brewer Santa” arrives with the first keg of Christmas Ale at 11:30 a.m.

A special themed menu and brewnuts will also be for sale.

Santa will also be available for photos from 4-7 p.m.

