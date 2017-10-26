Great Lakes Brewing Company taps Christmas Ale

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- It’s a taste of Christmas before Halloween has even arrived.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company is tapping its Christmas Ale today with a special first pour party.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. “Brewer Santa” arrives with the first keg of Christmas Ale at 11:30 a.m.

A special themed menu and brewnuts will also be for sale.

Santa will also be available for photos from 4-7 p.m.

