GUIDE | Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Ohio

The Fourth of July is fast-approaching and you're likely trying to cement your plans.
If you're looking to let freedom ring in the skies above, check out our guide to different fireworks displays across Northeast Ohio.
To submit your city's fireworks display to our list, email WKYC-Webteam@wkyc.com.
Cuyahoga County
Bay Village: July 4, 9:45 p.m., Cahoon Memorial Park
Berea: July 4, 10 p.m., Coe Lake
Bratenahl: July 3, dusk, Village Park
Brecksville: July 2, 10 p.m.
Broadview Heights: July 6-9, 10 p.m., 9543 Broadview Road
Brook Park: July 9, 10 p.m., Recreation Center
Cleveland: July 4, 10 p.m., downtown on the lake
Fairview Park: July 8, dusk, Bohlken Park
Independence: July 3, dusk, Elmwood Park
Lakewood: July 4, 9:45 p.m., Lakewood Park
Mayfield Village: July 1, dusk, Parkview soccer fields
North Olmsted: July 2, dusk, Great Northern Mall
Solon: July 4, dusk, Solon Community Park
Strongsville: July 4, 10 p.m., Foltz Athletic Fields
Warrensville Heights: July 2, dusk, Warrensville Heights High School
Westlake: July 4, dusk, Clague Park
Geauga County
Bainbridge Township: July 2, dusk, Kenston High School
Chardon: July 2, dusk, Chardon High and Middle schools
Thompson: July 3, dusk, Thompson Raceway Park
Lake County
Eastlake: July 3, postgame, Classic Park
Mentor: July 4, 9:50 p.m., Civic Center Park
Lorain County
Avon: July 3, postgame, Sprenger Stadium
Avon Lake: July 2, dusk, Weiss Fields
Elyria: July 3, dusk, West Park
Elyria: July 2, dusk, Lorain County Speedway
Grafton: July 1, 10 p.m., Willow Park
Lorain: July 1, 10 p.m., Black River Landing
North Ridgeville: July 3, dusk, South Central Park
Wellington: July 3, dusk, Lorain County Fairgrounds
Medina County
Brunswick: July 1, 10:30 p.m., Brunswick High School
Portage County
Aurora: July 4, 9:45 p.m., West Pioneer Trail
Hiram: July 3, 9:30 p.m., Hiram College
Kent: July 1, 9:45 p.m., downtown
Streetsboro: July 3, 9 p.m., Woodside Lake Park
Stark County
Jackson Township: July 1, dusk, Jackson Township North Park
Massillon: July 3, 9:30 p.m., Tommy Henrich Boulevard
North Canton: July 4, dusk,
Summit County
Akron: National Rib Festival, July 4, 9:45 p.m., Lock 3
Cuyahoga Falls: Blossom Salute to America, July 3-4, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center
Hudson: July 1, dusk, Barlow Farm
Portage Lakes: July 1, dusk, Portage Lakes State Park
