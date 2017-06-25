GUIDE | Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Ohio

(Photo: 8213erika)

The Fourth of July is fast-approaching and you're likely trying to cement your plans.

If you're looking to let freedom ring in the skies above, check out our guide to different fireworks displays across Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village: July 4, 9:45 p.m., Cahoon Memorial Park

Berea: July 4, 10 p.m., Coe Lake

Bratenahl: July 3, dusk, Village Park

Brecksville: July 2, 10 p.m.

Broadview Heights: July 6-9, 10 p.m., 9543 Broadview Road

Brook Park: July 9, 10 p.m., Recreation Center

Cleveland: July 4, 10 p.m., downtown on the lake

Fairview Park: July 8, dusk, Bohlken Park

Independence: July 3, dusk, Elmwood Park

Lakewood: July 4, 9:45 p.m., Lakewood Park

Mayfield Village: July 1, dusk, Parkview soccer fields

North Olmsted: July 2, dusk, Great Northern Mall

Solon: July 4, dusk, Solon Community Park

Strongsville: July 4, 10 p.m., Foltz Athletic Fields

Warrensville Heights: July 2, dusk, Warrensville Heights High School

Westlake: July 4, dusk, Clague Park

Geauga County

Bainbridge Township: July 2, dusk, Kenston High School

Chardon: July 2, dusk, Chardon High and Middle schools

Thompson: July 3, dusk, Thompson Raceway Park

Lake County

Eastlake: July 3, postgame, Classic Park

Mentor: July 4, 9:50 p.m., Civic Center Park

Lorain County

Avon: July 3, postgame, Sprenger Stadium

Avon Lake: July 2, dusk, Weiss Fields

Elyria: July 3, dusk, West Park

Elyria: July 2, dusk, Lorain County Speedway

Grafton: July 1, 10 p.m., Willow Park

Lorain: July 1, 10 p.m., Black River Landing

North Ridgeville: July 3, dusk, South Central Park

Wellington: July 3, dusk, Lorain County Fairgrounds

Medina County

Brunswick: July 1, 10:30 p.m., Brunswick High School

Portage County

Aurora: July 4, 9:45 p.m., West Pioneer Trail

Hiram: July 3, 9:30 p.m., Hiram College

Kent: July 1, 9:45 p.m., downtown

Streetsboro: July 3, 9 p.m., Woodside Lake Park

Stark County

Jackson Township: July 1, dusk, Jackson Township North Park

Massillon: July 3, 9:30 p.m., Tommy Henrich Boulevard

North Canton: July 4, dusk,

Summit County

Akron: National Rib Festival, July 4, 9:45 p.m., Lock 3

Cuyahoga Falls: Blossom Salute to America, July 3-4, 8 p.m., Blossom Music Center

Hudson: July 1, dusk, Barlow Farm

Portage Lakes: July 1, dusk, Portage Lakes State Park

