13 scariest movies of all time according to Redbox

Lock the doors. Turn down the lights. Get ready for a good fright.
Redbox has unleashed its list of the 13 scariest movies of all time.
Drumroll please…
PSYCHO
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
THE EXORCIST
THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE
JAWS
CARRIE
HALLOWEEN
ALIEN
THE SHINING
A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
SILENCE OF THE LAMBS
SAW
THE CONJURING
