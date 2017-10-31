WKYC
13 scariest movies of all time according to Redbox

WKYC 11:41 AM. EDT October 31, 2017

Lock the doors. Turn down the lights. Get ready for a good fright.

Redbox has unleashed its list of the 13 scariest movies of all time.

Drumroll please…

PSYCHO

---

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

---

THE EXORCIST

---

THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE

---

JAWS

---

CARRIE

---

HALLOWEEN

---

ALIEN

---

THE SHINING

---

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

---

SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

---

SAW

---

THE CONJURING

