5 bars celebrating Halloween in Cleveland

Happy Halloween!
If you're looking for a place to indulge in Halloween happy hour or a nightmarish night cap, check out some of these options across Northeast Ohio.
Coda and Ginko
What: Ginko and Coda are hosting a joint Halloween party, meaning there will be all-you-can-eat sushi and pizza for $10. Hear live music from King Buu and An American Astronaut, compete in the costume contest and enjoy drink specials. More info is here.
Where: Coda, 2247 Professor Ave., Cleveland
When: 9 p.m. to midnight
Forest City Brewery
What: Forest City will be haunted for Halloween. Wear your costume and enjoy happy hour specials all night. Get more info here.
Where: Forest City Brewery, 2135 Columbus Road, Cleveland
When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Mahall's
What: Mahall's is inviting all goblins and goddesses to its Monster Mash, where you're encouraged to wear your best costume and let loose at the dance party. Two DJs will be spinning tunes to a projection light show and there will all kinds of creepy cocktails and potent potions to try at the bar. Click here for more info.
Where: Mahall's, 13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Pat's in the Flats
What: Pat's in the Flats is throwing a late-night Monster Mash for those who don't have to work at 6 a.m. -- or those who do and are brave enough to endure a Halloween hangover. The party includes a costume contest, prizes and music from DJ D. Rock. Cover charge is $5. Click here for more info.
Where: Pat's in the Flats, 2233 W. 3rd St., Cleveland
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Twist
What: Twist is throwing a Halloween edition of Taco Tuesday, so save room and don't eat all your kid's candy. In addition to brisket and pork tacos, Twist will offer a trio of scratch-made salsas and queso, and of course, beer and tequila to maintain the theme. More info is here.
Where: Twist Social Club, 11633 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland
When: 5-9 p.m.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs