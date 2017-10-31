5 bars celebrating Halloween in Cleveland

(Photo: Wiktory)

Happy Halloween!

If you're looking for a place to indulge in Halloween happy hour or a nightmarish night cap, check out some of these options across Northeast Ohio.

Coda and Ginko

What: Ginko and Coda are hosting a joint Halloween party, meaning there will be all-you-can-eat sushi and pizza for $10. Hear live music from King Buu and An American Astronaut, compete in the costume contest and enjoy drink specials. More info is here.

Where: Coda, 2247 Professor Ave., Cleveland

When: 9 p.m. to midnight

Forest City Brewery

What: Forest City will be haunted for Halloween. Wear your costume and enjoy happy hour specials all night. Get more info here.

Where: Forest City Brewery, 2135 Columbus Road, Cleveland

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Mahall's

What: Mahall's is inviting all goblins and goddesses to its Monster Mash, where you're encouraged to wear your best costume and let loose at the dance party. Two DJs will be spinning tunes to a projection light show and there will all kinds of creepy cocktails and potent potions to try at the bar. Click here for more info.

Where: Mahall's, 13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Pat's in the Flats

What: Pat's in the Flats is throwing a late-night Monster Mash for those who don't have to work at 6 a.m. -- or those who do and are brave enough to endure a Halloween hangover. The party includes a costume contest, prizes and music from DJ D. Rock. Cover charge is $5. Click here for more info.

Where: Pat's in the Flats, 2233 W. 3rd St., Cleveland

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Twist

What: Twist is throwing a Halloween edition of Taco Tuesday, so save room and don't eat all your kid's candy. In addition to brisket and pork tacos, Twist will offer a trio of scratch-made salsas and queso, and of course, beer and tequila to maintain the theme. More info is here.

Where: Twist Social Club, 11633 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland

When: 5-9 p.m.

