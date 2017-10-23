WKYC
Close

9-year-old boy creates Halloween horror in Tallmadge

WKYC 8:57 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- Terrifying scenes are haunting a Tallmadge home thanks to a 9-year-old boy’s Halloween display.

Alex Lohr has been decorating for Halloween since he was just 4.

His dad said that it gets bigger and bigger every spooky season.

The inside of their house is all decked out, too.

“Our front yard is a graveyard with four fog machines as well,” Joe Lohr said.

If you want to feast your eyes on the freaky, creepy, cool display, you will find it at 432 Knollwood Avenue in Tallmadge.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

The haunting of Albion Road: Halloween display brings scares to Strongsville

WKYC

LIST | Trick-or-treat times for Northeast Ohio communities 2017

WKYC

Northeast Ohio's scariest haunted houses: 2017 guide

WKYC

Akron's Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory has been scaring thrill seekers for 44 years

WKYC

Haunted Mansfield Reformatory opens after delay to fix fire code violations

WKYC

Halloween guide for Northeast Ohio: Haunted houses, trick-or-treat times and more

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories