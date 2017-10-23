9-year-old boy creates Halloween horror in Tallmadge

(Photo: Tim Coffey, WKYC-TV)

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- Terrifying scenes are haunting a Tallmadge home thanks to a 9-year-old boy’s Halloween display.

Alex Lohr has been decorating for Halloween since he was just 4.

His dad said that it gets bigger and bigger every spooky season.

The inside of their house is all decked out, too.

“Our front yard is a graveyard with four fog machines as well,” Joe Lohr said.

If you want to feast your eyes on the freaky, creepy, cool display, you will find it at 432 Knollwood Avenue in Tallmadge.

© 2017 WKYC-TV