Akron's Boo at the Zoo offers family-friendly Halloween fun

AKRON - Would the little ones in your life like to test-drive that beloved Halloween costume and score some sweet treats before the big day?

Boo at the Zoo gives them just that chance.

Kicking off this weekend at the Akron Zoo, the non-scary celebration features family-friendly Halloween fun, right alongside the usual zoo attractions and live animals.

Pumpkin carving and decorated themed areas add non-spooky seasonal atmosphere suitable for even the youngest children.

Kids, who are encouraged to dress up, will receive "candy passports" to a dozen trick-or-treat stations throughout the grounds.

Boo at the Zoo runs every Saturday and Sunday throughout October from 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., with doors opening early at 11 a.m. for pre-sale ticket holders, who purchased tickets at least 24 hours in advance.

Admission includes access to all of the year-round zoo exhibits, as well.

Tickets are available online or at the Akron Zoo box office.

For more information, visit www.akronzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo.

Boo at the Zoo

Akron Zoo

505 Euclid Avenue

Akron, OH 44307

