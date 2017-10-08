One of the many elaborate sets inside Akron's Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory on Triplett Blvd.

AKRON - The Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory in Akron has been scaring the wits out of Northeast Ohioans for over four decades.

Now celebrating its 44th Halloween season, the haunted attractions have terrified the pants off of more than 3 million thrill seekers and counting.

The Haunted Schoolhouse, which opened in 1974 in the former Thomastown Elementary School, takes brave souls on a three-floor journey through the evil school-librarian's goriest stories.

Right next door, the Haunted Laboratory was opened in the former Guggenheim Airship Institute in 1981. Inside its four floors, guests encounter a horde of creepy scientists trying to contain a virus that transforms its victims in tortured beasts.

Earlier this year, the haunts were taken over by John Eslich, owner of Canton's Factory of Terror, which has broken the Guiness World Record for "Longest Indoor Haunted Attraction in the World" three times. Here at the two Akron attractions, the new ownership promises some fresh frights this October.

Located on Triplett Blvd., the Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory are both included in the price of admission and are open every weekend through Halloween. To celebrate Friday the 13th, they will have a special night of fearful fun, including a beer garden and other surprises.

For more information on tickets, hours and special events, visit hauntedschoolhouse.com.

