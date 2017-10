Trick or Treat!

Not quite! This is something different, it happens every eve of Halloween.

Babies, children and even puppies come out to Beggar's Night in Willoughby every October 30.

Beggar's Night on Wood Street in Willoughby is a tradition that has endured 20 plus years.

Take a look at the pictures form this year's Beggar's Night.





