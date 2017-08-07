Cedar Point closing 3 HalloWeekends attractions: New haunted houses coming in 2017

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point. (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- We may still be in summer’s grasp, but Cedar Point is already gearing up to unleash fresh fright this fall.

When HalloWeekends kicks off Sept. 15, three all-new haunted attractions will be introduced. But with these additions comes the closure of three haunts: Eden Musee, Eternity Infirmary and Fear-y Tales.

Here are highlights of the new haunted attractions:

- Deprivation: No Way Out (indoor haunted house -- replaces Eden Musee) What to expect: Enveloped in darkness, every path seems like a blind alley. Pulse-pounding claustrophobia takes hold as you begin to fear that there is truly…no….way….out!

- Fearground Freakshow (Indoor haunted house -- replaces Eternity Infirmary) What to expect: Step right up! Professor Von Fleece has searched the world (or at the very least, the tri-county area) to bring you a collection of sights, frights and delights that are beyond belief!

- Harvest Fear (outdoor scare zone -- located near and around Cedar Point’s Town Hall Museum) What to expect: A bountiful harvest has been granted for generations with the celebration of time-honored rites and rituals. Join our townsfolk in FrontierTown and be a part of the festivities!

Park spokesperson Tony Clark tells WKYC that Camp Snoopy will no longer be home to an outdoor scare zone, which means the Fear-y Tales haunted attraction has been laid to rest. Instead, Camp Snoopy will become known as “Camp Spooky” during HalloWeekends.

All other former haunted attractions will be returning for 2017. Here's the eerie lineup:

Indoor Mazes: Deprivation: No Way Out, Fearground Freakshow, G.A. Boeckling’s Eerie Estate, Hexed, Slaughter House, Zombie High School.

Outdoor Scare Zones: Harvest Fear, Blood on the Bayou, Cornstalkers, Cutthroat Cove, Maniacal Mechanical Screamworks, Tombstone Terror-Tory.

There’s also gobs of ghastly live shows to soak in, including the return of Midnight Syndicate Live, which you will find haunting the Jack Aldrich Theatre near the park’s main entrance.

What else is new this year? Coffin races along the main midway.

2017 marks the 21st year for HalloWeekends, which screams to life Friday, Sept. 15 and runs every weekend through Oct. 29.

Cedar Point, meanwhile, will announce their plans for the 2018 season regarding the future of Mean Streak (see what we already know).

