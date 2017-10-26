Chagrin Falls pumpkin roll: The Halloween tradition on Grove Hill

(Photo: WKYC-TV)

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Pumpkin carnage was everywhere.

Slimy, orange guts covered Grove Hill in what has become a Halloween season tradition known as the Chagrin Falls pumpkin roll.

A crowd of students tossed the pumpkins down the hill overnight, before sliding through the gooey gourds in winter sleds.

What started as a prank in 1967 with stolen pumpkins has evolved into more of an accepted event with many being donated.

The pumpkin roll was the focus of a recently produced documentary.

Police, who were on scene for the pumpkin roll, say one person was arrested for intoxication.

