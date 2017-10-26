WKYC
Close

Chagrin Falls pumpkin roll: The Halloween tradition on Grove Hill

Oct. 26, 2017: Pumpkin carnage was everywhere. Slimy, orange guts covered Grove Hill in what has become a Halloween season tradition known as the Chagrin Falls pumpkin roll.

WKYC 7:10 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Pumpkin carnage was everywhere.

Slimy, orange guts covered Grove Hill in what has become a Halloween season tradition known as the Chagrin Falls pumpkin roll.

A crowd of students tossed the pumpkins down the hill overnight, before sliding through the gooey gourds in winter sleds.

What started as a prank in 1967 with stolen pumpkins has evolved into more of an accepted event with many being donated.

The pumpkin roll was the focus of a recently produced documentary.

Police, who were on scene for the pumpkin roll, say one person was arrested for intoxication.

See photos of the 2017 pumpkin roll:

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Evolution of the Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll captured in new documentary

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories