TIMELAPSE | Jim Donovan carved into Halloween pumpkin

Check this out! Dr. David Bowe carved an incredible Halloween pumpkin to look just like WKYC's Jim Donovan. Totally sweet!

WKYC 11:01 AM. EDT October 23, 2017

CLEVELAND -- It’s the great pumpkin, Jim Donovan!’

Check out this incredible Halloween carving done by Dr. David Bowe.

Creepy cool!

Do you have any awesome pumpkin carving photos? Tweet them to us @wkyc or post them on our Facebook page and we may share them on TV.

