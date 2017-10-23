TIMELAPSE | Jim Donovan carved into Halloween pumpkin

CLEVELAND -- It’s the great pumpkin, Jim Donovan!’
Check out this incredible Halloween carving done by Dr. David Bowe.
Creepy cool!
LIST | Trick-or-treat schedules for Northeast Ohio communities
GUIDE | Northeast Ohio's scariest haunted houses
Do you have any awesome pumpkin carving photos? Tweet them to us @wkyc or post them on our Facebook page and we may share them on TV.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs