Dole mini salad for Halloween trick-or-treaters?

There's a picture swirling around social media that shows Dole mini salad packs. While it's a joke, it's also a jab at houses who give out crummy Halloween snacks to trick-or-treaters.

WKYC 7:09 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

What are you passing out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween?

There’s a meme going around on social media that shows new “Dole mini salad” packs.

Think of it as a “fun size” serving, just like those bite-size Snickers bars.

Don't worry, though. Your kids won't be bringing these mini salads home because it's simply a joke.

LIST | Trick-or-treat schedules for Northeast Ohio

An image of snack-sized salad was posted on Instagram by “Adam the Creator,” and it quickly spread like wildfire.

The mini salad joke is a play on some people who try to give out healthy Halloween snacks.

