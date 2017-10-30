WKYC
Donovan Live welcomes Brook Park children who petitioned mayor for later trick-or-treat time

Brook Park children get later trick-or-treat time after petition and protest

October 30, 2017

BROOK PARK - Last week, fourth graders from Mrs. Hixon and Ms. Krivak's classes at Brook Park Memorial marched to city hall to demand longer trick-or-treat times. 

It was part of a lesson on government. Students collected 200 signatures in a petition, then met with Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne, who agreed to extend trick-or-treating an extra half-hour. 

Monday night on Donovan Live, guest host Chris Tye welcomed Mayor Coyne, Mrs. Krivak, and two of her students: Dominic and Vivian, to talk about the experience. Watch in the player above. 

