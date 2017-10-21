WKYC
Great Lakes Science Center gets into Halloween spirit with 'Spooktacular Science'

October 21, 2017

It's almost Halloween, and the Great Lakes Science Center is doing something to celebrate!

Both this weekend and next, the museum will be hosting its "Spooktacular Science" demonstrations, featuring a variety of cool experiments with a Halloween-style spin.

WKYC's Jasmine Monroe got a hands-on experience Saturday.

If you missed today's activities, don't worry: The science center will be doing it all again next Saturday! Click here for a full list of what will be going on.

