Great Lakes Science Center gets into Halloween spirit with 'Spooktacular Science'

(Photo: WKYC)

It's almost Halloween, and the Great Lakes Science Center is doing something to celebrate!

Both this weekend and next, the museum will be hosting its "Spooktacular Science" demonstrations, featuring a variety of cool experiments with a Halloween-style spin.

WKYC's Jasmine Monroe got a hands-on experience Saturday.

If you missed today's activities, don't worry: The science center will be doing it all again next Saturday! Click here for a full list of what will be going on.

