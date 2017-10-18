Halloween Week continues on Donovan Live! with trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company

(Photo: b.a. Sweetie Candy Company)

CLEVELAND - We are getting closer and closer to Halloween!

This week on Donovan Live!, we've been preparing you for the tricks and treats with some fun segments. Tuesday, we were joined by specialists as well as animals from Boo at the Akron Zoo.

Wednesday, our Jasmine Monroe headed out to the largest candy store in America, b.a. Sweetie. She spoke with owner Tom Scheiman and gave us some helpful ideas as you stock up for Halloween. As a bonus, we also found out what Jim Donovan's favorite candy is!

And because Jasmine was declared our official 'Candy Correspondent,' it only seemed right that we went back out to her for one more segment!

