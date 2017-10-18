WKYC
Close

Halloween Week continues on Donovan Live! with trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company

Halloween Week continues on Donovan Live: b.a. Sweetie Candy Company

Jasmine Monroe, WKYC 10:58 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

CLEVELAND - We are getting closer and closer to Halloween!

This week on Donovan Live!, we've been preparing you for the tricks and treats with some fun segments. Tuesday, we were joined by specialists as well as animals from Boo at the Akron Zoo. 

Wednesday, our Jasmine Monroe headed out to the largest candy store in America, b.a. Sweetie. She spoke with owner Tom Scheiman and gave us some helpful ideas as you stock up for Halloween. As a bonus, we also found out what Jim Donovan's favorite candy is!

And because Jasmine was declared our official 'Candy Correspondent,' it only seemed right that we went back out to her for one more segment!

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Halloween guide for Northeast Ohio: Haunted houses, trick-or-treat times and more

WKYC

This is Ohio's most popular Halloween candy in 2017

WKYC

The haunting of Albion Road: Halloween display brings scares to Strongsville

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories