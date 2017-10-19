WKYC
Halloween Week on Donovan Live: Mr. Fun's Costumes and Magic Emporium visits the show

Halloween Week continues on Donovan Live: Mr. Fun's Costumes visits our set

October 19, 2017

It's been a fun Halloween Week on Donovan Live! Just to review: 

Tuesday, we were joined by specialists as well as animals from Boo at the Akron Zoo. We especially enjoyed Jimmy and Betsy's reaction to having a spider on their hands!

Wednesday, our 'Candy Correspondent' Jasmine Monroe headed to b.a. Sweetie, the largest candy store in America. 

So what did we do for Thursday? Costume time!

One of the best local spots to check out is Mr. Fun's Costumes and Magic Emporium in Cuyahoga Falls. Store manager Hunter Riggs stopped by our studios to chat with Jimmy about the hottest costumes for trick or treating or for that Halloween party! We especially liked the inflatable costume:

Watch the entire interview in the player above!

WKYC

