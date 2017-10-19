Halloween Week on Donovan Live: Mr. Fun's Costumes and Magic Emporium visits the show

(Photo: WKYC)

It's been a fun Halloween Week on Donovan Live! Just to review:

Tuesday, we were joined by specialists as well as animals from Boo at the Akron Zoo. We especially enjoyed Jimmy and Betsy's reaction to having a spider on their hands!

Wednesday, our 'Candy Correspondent' Jasmine Monroe headed to b.a. Sweetie, the largest candy store in America.

So what did we do for Thursday? Costume time!

One of the best local spots to check out is Mr. Fun's Costumes and Magic Emporium in Cuyahoga Falls. Store manager Hunter Riggs stopped by our studios to chat with Jimmy about the hottest costumes for trick or treating or for that Halloween party! We especially liked the inflatable costume:

(Photo: WKYC)

Watch the entire interview in the player above!

© 2017 WKYC-TV