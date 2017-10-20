Halloween Week wraps up on Donovan Live with hair and makeup tips from Eternal Salon

WKYC
Halloween Week wraps up on Donovan Live with hair and makeup tips

WKYC 9:34 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

All this week on Donovan Live, we've been getting you set for Halloween.  

From a trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy to costume advice from Mr. Fun's Costumes and Magic Emporium, we want you to be ready for the tricks and treats.

On Friday, we put the finishing touches on a busy week with hair and makeup tips to make your getup stand out. Guest host Danielle Serino was joined by Nicole Garcia from Eternal Salon in Rocky River. 

We're glad that you guys had as much fun as we did!  Watch the interview in the player above.

