Haunted Mansfield Reformatory opens after delay to fix fire code violations

MANSFIELD - The Ohio State Reformatory's annual Halloween haunt is open.

The opening, originally set for Oct. 12, was delayed to give the haunt manager and his crew a chance to address fire code violations discovered by the Mansfield Fire Department.

Gates opened at 6 p.m., an OSR official confirmed.

"The preservation society is making every effort to ensure a safe and positive environment for its visitors," OSR posted on it website. "We are grateful to our community and patrons for their patience and understanding during this time. Please continue to visit our website and social media for updates."

The Halloween-themed event is the preservation society's biggest fundraiser, allowing the board members to make renovations and repairs to the structure.

Tickets start at $20.

The prison-turned-museum is located at 100 Reformatory Road, off Ohio 545 on the city's northeast side.

Children ages 13 and older are permitted on the haunted tour.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved