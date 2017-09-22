Haunted Schoolhouse scares up $1.50 opening night admission

Haunted Schoolhouse in Akron. (Photo: Ryan Haidet, WKYC-TV)

AKRON, Ohio -- It’s time to face your fears.

The Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory are launching their 2017 season with a throwback to prices from 1974 when the attraction first screamed to life.

To celebrate the start of their 44th season, admission is $1.50 for the first 250 customers on Friday, Sept. 22.

Guests can begin lining up for the $1.50 promotion at 5 p.m. with the attractions opening at 7 p.m.

The Swensons food truck will also be there for the opening night festivities.

The Haunted Schoolhouse takes you on a three-floor journey through the librarian's scariest stories. In the Haunted Laboratory, a team of scientists is working to contain a vile virus that transforms its victims into a horde of tortured creatures throughout four floors.

GUIDE | Ohio's scariest haunted houses

After scaring the pants off nearly 3 million people these last four decades, the Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory are operating under new ownership for the first time ever.

John Eslich, owner of Canton’s record-breaking Factory of Terror haunted house, purchased the legendary Akron attractions earlier this year.

His team has crafted creepy creations with gobs of gory, fresh frights throughout both the Schoolhouse and Laboratory.

Located atop Triplett Blvd., the Haunted Schoolhouse is now open every weekend through Halloween.

© 2017 WKYC-TV