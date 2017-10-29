Largest candy store in America sweetens up the Halloween season

The "hazardously sour" candy known as Toxic Waste

CLEVELAND - Everyone has a favorite Halloween candy. Whether it's sweet, sour, chewy or chocolate, they most likely carry it at the b.a. Sweetie Candy Company.

For 67 years, b.a. Sweetie Candy Company has been selling the sweet stuff right on Brookpark Road. Though it has changed addresses over the years, it was only to spread into a bigger space, growing into the "largest candy store in America."

The shop carries more than 4,500 varieties of candy, soda and even ice cream.

Specializing in the rare and unusual, in addition to all the old favorites, the store offers dozens of varieties of classics like Peeps and Jelly Belly, along with super sour treats like Toxic Waste and wacky beverages like Bacon and Maple soda. For the truly daring, there are flavors like Pimple Pop and Barf Soda.

Another focus of the vast array of sugary treats is a large inventory of nostalgic and vintage candies rarely found anywhere other than your childhood memories. Necco Wafers, candy buttons and even candy "cigarettes" (now given the more-child-friendly name "candy sticks") all sit next to a variety of wax lips and mustaches.

Owner Tom Schieman opened Sweeties Golfland Park on the property to provide additional entertainment for those who made the pilgrimage to the sugar capital of the nation.

The most recent addition, Sweeties Soda Shoppe, offers 32 flavors of homemade ice cream and a specialty chocolate sauce in a farm-themed atmosphere, complete with indoor wooden swings and stools made from milk cans and tractor seats.

For more information, visit sweetiescandy.com.



b.a. Sweetie Candy Company Inc.

6770 Brookpark Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44129-1225

Call: (216) 739-2244





