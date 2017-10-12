Monstrous Halloween party takes over Akron

AKRON -- Halloween is still a few weeks away, but there's a big celebration of the haunted holiday screaming to life this weekend.

Every year, Claude DeBord hosts an alcohol-absent, family friendly community Halloween festival -- and it's completely free.

This year's spooktacular, which marks DeBord's 22nd annual monster bash, has moved to Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

It takes place Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon until 10 p.m.

Since he first started throwing the Halloween extravaganza, it has grown by ghastly proportions. What began as a small eerie event with just a few neighbors has exploded with thousands of guests who pour in from all over the country.

As always, there will be dozens of special guests, including TV's Big Chuck and Little John, fire dancers, paranormal investigators, jugglers, belly dancers, magicians, fortune tellers and more.

See the full guest list HERE. See the party's schedule of events HERE.

The event takes DeBord nearly all year to plan.

Although DeBord's Halloween party has no admission fee, there are vendors on site selling various items.

Food and drinks are also available.

Everybody who comes is asked to wear a costume.

For more information, visit http://www.debordhalloweenfestival.com/.

