Northeast Ohio's scariest haunted houses: 2017 guide

The haunting season is back!

When it comes to Halloween screams, Northeast Ohio is saturated in some of America's scariest haunted attractions. Below is a guide to all the places that go bump in the night.

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory

1300 Triplett Boulevard

Akron, OH 44306

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center

1145 West Steels Corners Road

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

Escape from Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory

100 Reformatory Road

Mansfield, OH 44905

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Road NE

Canton, OH 44705

Fear Forest

6780 Tod Avenue SW

Warren, OH 44481

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark

10268 Hewins Road

Garrettsville, OH 44231

Ghostly Manor

3319 Milan Road

Sandusky, OH 44870

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

Haunted Hoochie

13861 Broad Street SW

Pataskala, OH 43062

Hauntville

1579 West River Road North

Elyria, OH 44035

Hudson Haunted House

2250 Barlow Road

Hudson, OH 44236

Lessons in Fear

155 West 3rd Street

Perrysville, OH 44864

Nightmare in the Wildnerness

7665 Lafayette Road

Lodi, OH 44254

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Road

Berea, OH 44130

Scareatorium

2605 Northland Plaza Drive

Columbus, OH 43231

Slaughter House

5665 Chippewa Road

Chippewa Lake, OH 44215

Spooky Ranch

19066 East River Road

Columbia Station, OH 44028

Wells Township Haunted House

101 Market Street

Brillian, OH 43913

Zombies on the Lake Paintball Annihilation Force

4291 North Broadway

Geneva, OH 44041

Here's an interactive map of all the haunted attractions.

