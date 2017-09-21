Northeast Ohio's scariest haunted houses: 2017 guide

The haunting season is back!
When it comes to Halloween screams, Northeast Ohio is saturated in some of America's scariest haunted attractions. Below is a guide to all the places that go bump in the night.
Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory
1300 Triplett Boulevard
Akron, OH 44306
Click here for more
Bloodview Haunted House
1010 Towpath Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
Click here for more
Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center
1145 West Steels Corners Road
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Click here for more
Escape from Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory
100 Reformatory Road
Mansfield, OH 44905
Click here for more
Factory of Terror
4125 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH 44705
Click here for more
Fear Forest
6780 Tod Avenue SW
Warren, OH 44481
Click here for more
Forest of Screams
1662 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
Click here for more
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark
10268 Hewins Road
Garrettsville, OH 44231
Click here for more
Ghostly Manor
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, OH 44870
Click here for more
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point
1 Cedar Point Drive
Sandusky, OH 44870
Click here for more
Haunted Hoochie
13861 Broad Street SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
Click here for more
Hauntville
1579 West River Road North
Elyria, OH 44035
Click here for more
Hudson Haunted House
2250 Barlow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
Click here for more
Lessons in Fear
155 West 3rd Street
Perrysville, OH 44864
Click here for more
Nightmare in the Wildnerness
7665 Lafayette Road
Lodi, OH 44254
Click here for more
7 Floors of Hell
19191 Bagley Road
Berea, OH 44130
Click here for more
Scareatorium
2605 Northland Plaza Drive
Columbus, OH 43231
Click here for more
Slaughter House
5665 Chippewa Road
Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
Click here for more
Spooky Ranch
19066 East River Road
Columbia Station, OH 44028
Click here for more
Wells Township Haunted House
101 Market Street
Brillian, OH 43913
Click here for more
Zombies on the Lake Paintball Annihilation Force
4291 North Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
Click here for more
Here's an interactive map of all the haunted attractions.
