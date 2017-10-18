Reporter freaks out inside the Haunted Schoolhouse in Akron

WKYC's Eric Sever is in for a scare after coming face to face with the wicked librarian inside the Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory. The Akron, Ohio, Halloween attraction celebrates its 44th season in 2017.

WKYC 9:45 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

