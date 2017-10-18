Reporter screams his way through Haunted Schoolhouse's 2nd floor

Ready for a good laugh? WKYC's Eric Sever took a tour through Akron, Ohio's legendary Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory where he encountered gobs of ghastly ghouls around every corner. Even better? His startles are hilarious.

WKYC 10:03 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

