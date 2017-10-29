Strongsville gets spooky with this Halloween display

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Boo!
Want to see something scary?
Head on over to Huntington Park Drive in Strongsville where you'll find a house haunted by an awesomely eerie Halloween display.
Oct. 30, 2017: A WKYC viewer told us to check out his Halloween decorations in Strongsville on Huntington Park Drive. It looks super spooky!
