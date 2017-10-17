The haunting of Albion Road: Halloween display brings scares to Strongsville

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- October has taken a terrifying twist in Strongsville.

The wickedly creative Ward family has unleashed horror on their Strongsville home with a creepy, cool Halloween display.

The family has been doing Halloween decorations like this for 11 years, which they say draws big crowds on the weekends. You can check it for yourself, they are located at 20684 Albion Rd. in Strongsville.

---

Do you drive by a house that decorates like crazy for Halloween? Is there a freakishly cool display in your neighborhood? Send us an e-mail at wkyc-morningshow@wkyc.com with a description of the home and its location. We may feature it on TV.

