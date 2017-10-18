The history of Akron's iconic Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

2017 marks the 44th season for the Akron Haunted Schoolhouse, which was once a real elementary school. WKYC's Eric Sever stopped by the frightfully favorite haunt to learn more about its horrific history.

WKYC 9:38 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories