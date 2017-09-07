As the sun sinks and the moon rises, goblins and ghouls will soon be haunting your neighborhood seeking Halloween treats.
Below you will find an extensive guide of local community trick-or-treat times throughout Northeast Ohio for 2017.
If you don't see your area's trick-or-treat time listed, keep checking back as we are updating it frequently.
Akron: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Austintown Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Avon Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Bath Township: Sunday, Oct. 29: 5-7 p.m. Annual fire department Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #1.
Bedford: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bowling Green: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treat is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
Brook Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Brunswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Copley: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Elyria: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.
Fairview Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Green: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Hudson: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Huron: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Independence: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Louisville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Marion: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mentor: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
North Canton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
North Ridgeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from: 6-7:30 p.m.
Oakwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Olmsted Falls: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Olmsted Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sandusky: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Shelby: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Silver Lake: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Stow: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Streetsboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Strongsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Willoughby: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs