LIST | Trick-or-treat times for Northeast Ohio communities 2017

Ryan Haidet, WKYC 10:57 AM. EDT September 07, 2017

As the sun sinks and the moon rises, goblins and ghouls will soon be haunting your neighborhood seeking Halloween treats.

Below you will find an extensive guide of local community trick-or-treat times throughout Northeast Ohio for 2017.

If you don't see your area's trick-or-treat time listed, keep checking back as we are updating it frequently.

Akron: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Austintown Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bath Township: Sunday, Oct. 29: 5-7 p.m. Annual fire department Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #1.

Bedford: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bowling Green: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treat is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.

Brook Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copley: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Elyria: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Fairview Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Green: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Hudson: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Huron: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Independence: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Louisville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Marion: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mentor: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Canton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

North Ridgeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from: 6-7:30 p.m.

Oakwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Falls: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Shelby: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Silver Lake: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Stow: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Strongsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

