(Photo: jenifoto, jenifoto)

As the sun sinks and the moon rises, goblins and ghouls will soon be haunting your neighborhood seeking Halloween treats.

Below you will find an extensive guide of local community trick-or-treat times throughout Northeast Ohio for 2017.

If you don't see your area's trick-or-treat time listed, keep checking back as we are updating it frequently.

Akron: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Austintown Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon Lake: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Bath Township: Sunday, Oct. 29: 5-7 p.m. Annual fire department Halloween party from 6-8 p.m. at Fire Station #1.

Bedford: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bowling Green: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treat is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m.

Brook Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copley: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Elyria: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

Fairview Park: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Green: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Hartville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Hudson: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Huron: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Independence: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Louisville: Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Marion: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mentor: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Canton: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

North Ridgeville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from: 6-7:30 p.m.

Oakwood: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Falls: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Olmsted Township: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Shelby: Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Silver Lake: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Stow: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Strongsville: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby: Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV