WATCH LIVE | Local 'Face Off' contestants craft makeup creation

(Photo: Jill Burgner)

CLEVELAND -- Ever wonder what it takes to create a creature worthy of being featured on the big screen?

A pair of local makeup artists who recently competed on season 12 of SyFy's “Face Off” are here at WKYC’s studios to show us their skills.

Jill Burgner of Parma and Alan Tuskes of Lakewood are crafting a makeup live all morning in the player above (app users WATCH HERE). Their goal is to take a 46-year-old woman and transform her into an elderly lady.

© 2017 WKYC-TV