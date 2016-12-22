Heading home for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

(Photo: USA TODAY)

AKRON - The last time the Christmas holiday fell on a Sunday was in 2011. AAA reports the busiest travel days were the Thursday before Christmas and the following Monday.

So you can imagine just how many people will be driving and flying over the next few days.

AAA predicts more than 103 million Americans traveling more than 50 miles. That includes 4.2 million Ohioans. That's the highest total volume since 2001 when AAA began tracking the numbers.

But if you do plan to hit the road in your car – get ready to spend a little more to fill up you gas tank.

GasBuddy.com reports gas prices are up from last year, around $2.25. That’s about a quarter more that the national average last year which stood around $1.99.

Nine out of ten travelers are choosing to drive this holiday season, but airports are still expecting big numbers. At Akron-Canton Airport, they’re expecting nearly three-thousand travelers each day through Monday. Cleveland Hopkins is expecting about 12-thousand on Friday.