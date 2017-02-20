Is there mail on President's Day? A look at what's open and closed

Mount Rushmore National Memorial towers over the South Dakota landscape on October 1, 2013 near Keystone, South Dakota. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2013 Getty Images)

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February each year.

While Presidents Day began as an unofficial holiday to celebrate George Washington’s Feb. 22 birthday, it didn’t become a federal holiday until 1879, when President Rutherford B. Hayes signed it into law, and not a national bank holiday until six years later, according to the History Channel.

Why Presidents Day?

Many now consider it a day to recognize all presidents, and a time to cash in on some Presidents Day deals.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed:

Government offices:

Presidents Day is a federal holiday, so most federal government offices are closed.

Public Schools:

Most public schools are closed on Presidents Day, but some use the holiday as a chance to make up a snow day.

Big box stores:

Most are open. Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are open in most locations, as are many other big department stores that may be holding Presidents Day sales.

Banks:

Wells Fargo and TD Bank are open, but many others are closed, including First Citizens.

Is the Post Office open?

No. The U.S. Postal Service is closed in observance of Presidents Day.

Will mail be delivered?

The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on President Day, but FedEx and UPS offer regular pickup and delivery.

USA TODAY