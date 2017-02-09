LIST | Five ways to avoid Valentine's Day

(Photo: Boston Magazine)

Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

Not quite feeling the love in the air?

Don't worry, not only is February 14 Valentine's day, it's also been dubbed Single Awareness Day.

With that being said, you don't have to spend the day down and out just because you're not aboard the lovey-dovey cruise this year.

Here are five way to avoid Valentine's Day.

5. Netflix and chill or Amazon Prime and wine (if you're of age)

Take the day to binge watch the series you've been meaning to catch. Come on, what's better than a good show and your favorite snacks. Here's a list of what hit Netflix in February.

4. Spoil yourself

I.N.D.E.P.E.N.D.E.N.T, do you know what that means?! Who says you need a significant other to treat yourself well. Make Valentine's Day all about you!

Book a day at your favorite spa, or get a massage, a manicure, or even a pedicure. Relish in the fact that you are amazing whether you're dating someone or not.

3. Try something new

Here's another way to spoil yourself. Take yourself somewhere you've always wanted to go. Make an adventure of it. Go rock climbing, attend a pottery class, or catch movie.

2. Mix and mingle

This one is for people who are willing to take a risk. With millions of people in the world, you're not the only single one.

Even though you may feel alone, that's not the case. Use Valentine's Day as a way to branch out and meet new people. Visit that happy hour you hear about all the time. Work up the courage to ask out the cute waiter or waitress at your favorite lunch spot.

1.Throw a party

Last and certainly not least, throw a party. Gather all of your other single friends and dance the night away or just hang-out. Whatever you do, the only rule is that you have a good time.

