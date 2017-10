(Photo: Photo via @Cavs)

It's National Pumpkin Day and people are taking to social media to celebrate.

Below are some of the best pumpkin-related posts we've found as our followers take part in the fall festivities.

How are you celebrating in #NationalPumpkinDay? Send us your pictures on Facebook and Twitter to share.

Some of the best pumpkins I've seen for #NationalPumpkinDay πŸŽƒ pic.twitter.com/w0QKgcmweT — luisa πŸŽƒ (@itsluisagibson) October 26, 2017

It's #NationalPumpkinDay!!



Comment your best Rick and Morty pumpkin! πŸŽƒπŸŽƒ



(ps. we will share the best one πŸ™ƒ) pic.twitter.com/SmYmuwkmv9 — Rick & Morty (@itsrickmorty) October 26, 2017

Delight the younglings on your street with this Chewbacc-O'-Lantern and Porg Gourd. #NationalPumpkinDay https://t.co/AEno574ZzG pic.twitter.com/HedelgPfjg — Star Wars (@starwars) October 26, 2017

