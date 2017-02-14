Mom and pop shops ready for Valentine's Day rush

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Love is in the air and so is the sweet smell of chocolate this Valentine’s Day.

Employees at Sweet Designs Chocolatier on Detroit Avenue have been preparing for two weeks.

They were in before 5 a.m. Tuesday to prepare for the rush.

“Today (Valentine’s Day) we are doing fresh strawberries, which are covered with 70 percent certified organic and vegan chocolate,” explains owner, Ines Rehner. “We bring in extra people to help out and all of our regulars are working double shifts with smiles.”

Rehner says they were extremely busy Monday and are also expecting a rush on Valentine's Day.

Doors opened to the public at 7 a.m. Tuesday, which is three hours earlier than normal.

(© 2017 WKYC)