RECALL ALERT | American Promotional Events recalls fireworks sold at Target, Walmart

As you make your plans for the Independence Day holiday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 'TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke' fireworks made by American Promotional Events.

The fireworks, which are sold in Ohio, Illinois, Vermont, and Wisconsin, can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to consumers.

American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage has been reported.

The fireworks have been sold at Target, Walmart, Meijer, and Kroger, among other retailers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

You can call American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

