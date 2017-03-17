WATCH | Cannon Irish Dancers perform live at WKYC studios

(Photo: WKYC)

It can't be St. Patrick's Day without a little Irish music and dancing, can it?

On Friday, WKYC Channel 3 was happy to welcome the Cannon Irish Dancers to our studios. Under the direction of Peggy Cannon, the dancers range in age from 3 to 18, performing a demonstration of various Irish dances using both soft and hard shoes.

Learn more about the Cannon Irish Dancers by visiting their website.

© 2017 WKYC-TV