WATCH | Cannon Irish Dancers perform live at WKYC studios

Cannon Irish Dancers perform live in studio

WKYC 8:12 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

It can't be St. Patrick's Day without a little Irish music and dancing, can it?

On Friday, WKYC Channel 3 was happy to welcome the Cannon Irish Dancers to our studios. Under the direction of Peggy Cannon, the dancers range in age from 3 to 18, performing a demonstration of various Irish dances using both soft and hard shoes. 

Learn more about the Cannon Irish Dancers by visiting their website. 

