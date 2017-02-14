The 2017 YMCA Dream House breaks ground

WILLOUGHBY, OH - Ground was broken on the 24th Annual Lake County YMCA Dream House. This year’s house will be the largest in recent memory. It will be a 51 hundred square foot colonial style home, located on SOM Center Road in the city of Willoughby. Inside you’ll find some unique features.

“A lot of amenities that are new to the area, such as a pet center, meditation room, a pub, big morning room, a very spacious family style home,” said Beau Knez, president of Knez Homes.

Tickets for the Dream House will go on sale later this year.

“This project is really designed to be a fundraiser for our Lake County YMCA,” said Dick Bennett, CEO of the Lake County YMCA.

“I think we have achieved somewhere between 4 and a half to 5 million dollars in proceeds from this project over the last 23 years. And so all of those dollars have been put right back into our community, into our facilities and programs help us with youth development, healthy living and social reasonability,” said Bennett.

