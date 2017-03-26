Getting your home ready for Spring

Spring usually means wet weather -- but there's some easy steps you can do in your home to make sure your plumbing is in good shape for the upcoming April showers.

1. Unclog sink and tub drains by pulling out the pop-up plug and cleaning out any blockage.

2. For bathroom sinks, also remember to clean out the little overflow hole.

3. Soak shower heads in vinegar for 24 hours to unclog mineral deposits.

4. Cover drains with screens or strainers to prevent buildup of hair, soap, and debris.

5. And there are some special plumbing tools used to combat clogs like; Pipe Shield.

