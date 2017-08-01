Kathy Griffin shaves head to support sister with cancer

Kathy Griffin (Photo: Kathy Griffin/Twitter, Custom)

Kathy Griffin wants her sister to know that she's not alone in this fight.

The TV personality has shaved her entire head in solidarity with her sibling's cancer battle, writer Yashir Ali revealed in two pictures shared to Twitter on Monday.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

While the pictures were tweeted on Monday, a source says Griffin actually shaved her head last week.

After the news, Griffin's mother, Maggie, took to Twitter, writing, "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight