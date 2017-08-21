Local family welcomes baby during solar eclipse

While hundreds in Northeast Ohio were celebrating the first solar eclipse in nearly 40 years

The Domeneck family had another reason to celebrate.

Right in the middle of today's solar eclipse, they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Anna Rose.

The seven pound, five ounce little girl was born at 1:52 p.m. at Fairview Hospital to parents Maria and Angel.

She was due on August 18th, but decided to arrive on eclipse day instead.

Congratulations! Welcome baby Anna Rose!

