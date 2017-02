Carpet dents got you down?

We have an easy solution!

You can get rid of the grooves with ice cubes.

All you need to do is cover the indentation with ice and let the slow melt do its job. The steady moisture over a few hours won’t soak or damage the carpet.

Let the spot fully dry, then vacuum to fluff up the carpet.

Repeat for stubborn dents.

