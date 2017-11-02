Lynna's Life Hacks: Easiest way to separate stuck glassware

CLEVELAND -- Do two stuck glasses have you in a jam?

Whether they're Pyrex containers, beer glasses or measuring cups, sometimes stacked glassware won't separate, no matter how hard you pull. You also risk breaking the glass if you try to muscle them apart.

Forget using non-stick cooking spray, or WD-40. The safest, most effective method uses a little science to get the job done.

Fill the top glass or container with ice. Fill a bowl with warm water, and place the two stuck glasses in the water.

As the bottom glass expands from the heat, the top glass contracts from the cold. The difference in temperature is just enough to weaken the seal, allowing you to pull the glasses apart.

MORE LIFE HACKS

- The best way to prevent avocados from browning

- Fast-chilled wine and cold drinks

- How to charge your cellphone with a 9V in an emergency

- No-shuck corn and the secret to perfect bacon

- Make your stovetop and grill grates look like new

- Save time peeling garlic and peaches

- A trick to eliminate carpet dents

You can see more of Lynna's Life Hacks, on Channel 3 News, weekdays, 4-7 a.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV