Lynna's Life Hacks: How to beat foggy windows

If foggy windows have you steamed, could the solution be as simple placing a sock full of kitty litter on your dashboard?

This life hack has been shared all over social media, but does it really work?

We used silica cat litter, instead of clay litter, because silica has more moisture-absorbing power. We left the sock full of litter on the dashboard for a couple of days, then put it to the test with a cup of steaming water to fog up the windows in our car.

The results were only OK... Part of the windshield was still a little foggy.

But the most effective trick?

When we spread shaving cream on the window, and buffed the shaving cream off, we got the best results yet. It came at a fraction of the cost of store-bought defogging chemicals.

