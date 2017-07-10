WKYC
Man's maternity photos with his pregnant dog go viral

WKYC 2:51 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

A 20-year-old Florida man is making internet infamy due to his devotion to his dog.

Daquan Collins, known as @ViewsFromAveT on Twitter, has a pregnant dachshund named Heidi who appears close to giving birth. 

Collins told BuzzFeed the dog is about nine weeks pregnant and the decision to do a maternity shoot was spur of the moment.

Heidi was glowing and glamorous, so of course the internet noticed. The tweet in which Collins posted the pictures has been retweeted more than 44,000 times and has received almost 100,000 likes.

Best of lucky to Heidi and her pups. She's lucky she's got a loving owner like Daquan to help care for them.

